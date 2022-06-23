Man arrested after robbery reported in Georgina, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery in Georgina, Ont.

York Regional Police said on June 12 at around 8 p.m., officers received report of a robbery in the High Street and Middle Street area.

Police said a victim was allegedly assaulted during the incident and suffered “minor injuries to his head.”

Officers said the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

According to police, the force’s canine unit helped to locate the suspect.

Police said 27-year-old Jacob Trudeau from Georgina has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.