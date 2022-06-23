Menu

Crime

Man arrested after robbery reported in Georgina, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 5:09 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery in Georgina, Ont.

York Regional Police said on June 12 at around 8 p.m., officers received report of a robbery in the High Street and Middle Street area.

Police said a victim was allegedly assaulted during the incident and suffered “minor injuries to his head.”

Officers said the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Read more: Man charged after ‘homemade explosive’ set off at Newmarket mall: police

According to police, the force’s canine unit helped to locate the suspect.

Police said 27-year-old Jacob Trudeau from Georgina has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and breach of probation.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

