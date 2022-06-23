Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pope Francis confirms visit to Canada, including stop in Quebec

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 6:39 pm
Pope Francis arrives to attend his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Pope Francis arrives to attend his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

On Thursday, noon mass at St. Patrick’s Basilica in Montreal took on a special meaning: a moment to give thanks for the news that Pope Francis is coming to Canada and visiting Quebec.

“It was a joy,” Monsignor Francis John Coyle said of the moment he learned the news. “As I always say, you never think or underestimate Pope Francis.”

The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis will visit Canada and include a stop in Quebec.

Read more: Pope Francis to visit former Alberta residential school during Canada trip, Vatican says

The Pope cancelled a planned July trip to Africa at the request of doctors, but the Vatican says the visit to Canada July 24 to 29 will go ahead.

“I think it shows how much he really wants to meet with the Indigenous people in Canada,” said Janet McLean, a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Basilica.

Story continues below advertisement

His first stop is expected to be Alberta, which will include a visit to the site of a former residential school.

He will then move on to Quebec City July 28 and 29. His trip will end in Iqaluit.

Quebec Archbishop Gérald Lacroix says the Pope will be welcomed in Quebec by government officials at the Citadelle as is customary. He will also offer a public address.

Read more: Pope’s trip to Canada still on schedule but health is an ‘extreme concern,’ Miller says

That same day, Pope Francis will also visit the Plains of Abraham, where he is expected to welcome the public and meet with Indigenous people.

Trending Stories

On the final day of his visit, he will celebrate mass at Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré.

It’s one of the oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites in North America, according to the Catholic Church.

He will wrap up his visit to Quebec meeting with Indigenous and religious leaders.

“It’s a trip that honestly fills us with hope,” said Lacroix. “Because it’s another big step in this process of reconciliation.”

The Pope is fulfilling a promise he made to Indigenous people in March, when a delegation from Canada visited him at the Vatican.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, he delivered a formal apology for the grave harm caused by Canada’s residential schools.

Read more: Indigenous people made history in Rome. Here’s how some want that history recorded

Those are the words some are hoping to hear in their homeland.

“This is not a celebration for us, far from it,” says the chief of Assembly of First Nations Quebec Labrador, Ghislain Picard. “I think that has to be understood and respected and at the same time, we know as well that the church needs to be accountable for its actions.”

Picard says he hopes survivors of residential schools are properly represented during the visit and that their wishes are respected, so healing can truly begin.

Click to play video: 'Residential school survivors want action, not just an apology' Residential school survivors want action, not just an apology
Story continues below advertisement

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Residential Schools tagPope Francis tagCatholic Church tagindigenous people tagPope Francis visit to Canada tagPope Francis Quebec Trip tagQuebec Pope Visit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers