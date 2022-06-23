Peel District School Board issues anti-racism policy, Black student success strategy

Send this page to someone via email

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) says it has implemented a new anti-racism policy as well as a strategy to ensure the success of Black students.

The board says it have approved its “most comprehensive” plan yet, which will include using metrics to gauge and dismantle practices and behaviours that led to alleged racialized education disparities.

The board says the policy will include collecting data on issues such as bullying and suspensions, advancing a “culturally responsive curriculum,” training for educators and promoting “racially responsive leadership.”

The policy comes two years after the board was the subject of an investigation by a Ministry of Education-appointed third party on allegations of systemic racism.

The ministry appointed Bruce Rodrigues, a former deputy minister of education, in June 2020 to supervise the Peel school board.

Rashmi Swarup, director of education for the board, says community voice is “at the heart of the policy.”

“To ensure better learning and well-being outcomes for all students and their families, PDSB remains committed in creating an equitable, anti-racist, anti-oppressive and inclusive learning environment,” Swarup said in a statement.