Crime

Another suspect charged after woman with baby robbed, carjacked at Winnipeg library

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 2:22 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
A 19-year-old man from Winnipeg, already in jail in Brandon on an unrelated matter, was arrested Tuesday after a woman with a woman with a baby was robbed and had her car stolen outside a city library June 3. Global News

Winnipeg police have made another arrest in connection with a brazen daytime robbery that saw a woman with a baby robbed and carjacked in front of a city library earlier this month.

Police previously said the woman was confronted by two suspects as she was pushing a baby stroller in the entranceway of a St. John’s-area library around 2 p.m. June 3.

Read more: Woman with baby robbed in broad daylight at Winnipeg library, police say

They say the suspects grabbed the woman’s purse and ended up dragging her — and knocking over the stroller as she hung onto it.

The suspects successfully stole the purse and jumped into the woman’s vehicle using stolen car keys. Police said bystanders tried to intervene until a suspect pointed a gun and they drove away.

Neither the woman nor the infant was hurt in the incident.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested the next day after police say officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Salter Street.

The teen is charged with armed robbery with a firearm, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possessing property obtained by crime and operating a conveyance while prohibited.

Read more: Winnipeg carjackings in 2022 on pace to more than double 2021 numbers

On Thursday police said a second suspect has since been charged.

They say a 19-year-old man from Winnipeg, already in jail in Brandon on an unrelated matter, was arrested Tuesday.

The second suspect is charged with armed robbery with a firearm and failing to comply with a release order. He remains in custody.

