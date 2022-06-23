Peterborough launches special curbside green waste collection from May 21 storm

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough has launched a special curbside green waste collection to collect debris from the May 21 storm that is too large for the city’s regular green waste collection service.

The city says public works crews will conduct an initial sweep of streets this week to collect debris put curbside on city boulevards.

A second sweep next week will collect brush that has been left curbside.

The city says green waste includes brush, branches, hedge and tree trimmings, grass clippings, leaves, house and garden plants, trimmings, and small quantities of sod (within weight limits).

All brush and branches must be tied in bundles up to one metre or three feet in length and 30 centimetres (12 inches) in diameter, weighing no more than 23 kilograms (50 pounds), the city says. Larger size items cannot be loaded into the collection vehicle.

“The collection will take an estimated six to eight weeks to complete as public works crews balance the special curbside green waste collection with other service delivery needs,” the city says.

The timing for collection will be based on the available resources it can deploy.

Residents should not create sight line issues for pedestrians and motorists when placing debris curbside and should avoid blocking sidewalks or restricting the roadway, the city says.

Once the special collection service is completed, residents can still use the regular green waste collection service or take green waste to the landfill on Bensfort Road, the city says.

The city is also temporarily waiving landfill fees for the disposal of green waste generated by the storm until June 30. Regular disposal fees for green waste at the landfill resume in July.

The storm, which ripped through southern Ontario and Quebec on May 21, killed 11 people, including several in the Peterborough area but none in the city.

