Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray entering 2022 municipal race

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 3:28 pm
Glen Murray, as seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Glen Murray, as seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A former mayor of Winnipeg is looking to get his old job back.

Glen Murray, who served as the city’s 41st mayor from 1998-2004, announced Wednesday he intends to run in October’s municipal election.

“I’ve been blessed with opportunities and experiences within Winnipeg and across the country that have strengthened my knowledge and ability to serve the public,” Murray said in a statement.

“I’ve fostered collaboration throughout my career and I believe Winnipeggers deserve this kind of commitment from their mayor to work with other levels of government, business and the non-profit sector.

“There is still a lot of work to do to get a better deal for our city so we can prosper and succeed.”

Read more: Notable names register to run in Winnipeg’s mayoral race

Story continues below advertisement

Murray, who was the first openly gay mayor of a large North American city, ran for federal office in the Charleswood-St. James riding in 2004, but lost to Steven Fletcher.

Trending Stories

After moving to Toronto, he was successful in a 2010 bid to become a member of the Ontario Legislature, representing the Liberal party.

In 2020, Murray finished fourth in the leadership race for the federal Green party.

In the Winnipeg mayoral race, he joins an already-crowded field — one that includes councillor Scott Gillingham, former MP Robert Falcon-Ouellette, and the runner-up in the last mayoral election, Jenny Motkaluk.

Other candidates include one-time provincial Liberal leader Rana Bokhari, businessman Don Woodstock, entrepreneur Shaun Loney, biosystems engineer Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun, small business owner Rick Shone, community volunteer Chris Clacio, and Desmond Thomas.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba cabinet minister says she won’t run for mayor of Winnipeg' Manitoba cabinet minister says she won’t run for mayor of Winnipeg
Manitoba cabinet minister says she won’t run for mayor of Winnipeg – Jun 7, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Winnipeg tagWinnipeg politics tagMayoral Race tagWinnipeg Mayor tagGlen Murray tagWinnipeg election tagFormer Mayor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers