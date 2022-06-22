Alberta officials to give COVID-19 update Wednesday after lifting all restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Jason Copping and Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Copping and Hinshaw are set to speak in Calgary at the McDougall Centre.

Their comments will be streamed live in this article post.

Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers are now updated weekly.

On Tuesday, the provincial government moved to the final step of its plan to ease public health measures related to the pandemic.

On June 13, there were 164 lab-confirmed cases out of 1,234 tests.

As of June 13, there were 719 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 19 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

The positivity rate was 13.2 per cent.

A total of 4,591 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

In a June 16 news release, Copping called the latest data “good news, especially for the people working in our hospitals, family physicians and other health-care providers.

“The Omicron wave continues to recede. Wastewater levels are trending down and are near the levels before Omicron in many centres, including Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Red Deer, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge. The levels are higher in Edmonton and Calgary but trending down.

“The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital continues to drop. The latest total of 719 is less than half the Omicron peak, the lowest since early January, and we expect the numbers to continue to trend down.”

However, he said hospitals, EMS and other services are still strained, especially in the major cities. Copping pointed to patients who deferred care, patients with Omicron, a late flu season and other respiratory viruses, as well as a depleted workforce.

“The result is that emergency departments are struggling to keep up even with staff being added across the system, including 800 more staff in emergency departments than before the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough spring for our health system in Alberta and across Canada,” Copping said in the news release. “We’ll keep adding capacity to help the system recover from the latest wave of COVID-19, and to give Albertans better access to care.”

