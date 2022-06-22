Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan Health Authority asks families to save specialized formula for babies who need it

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan families struggling to find baby formula' Saskatchewan families struggling to find baby formula
WATCH: A recall on infant formula in the United States is having impacts on both sides of the border. Parents across Saskatchewan are having a hard time finding the type their children normally drink. Teagan Rasche has more – May 17, 2022

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is asking families to only buy specialty infant formulas if it’s for a medial reason.

This comes amid a temporary shortage of specialty infant formulas in Canada for babies with allergies and certain medical conditions.

Read more: B.C. pharmacists asked to keep specialized baby formula behind the counter

The formulas are amino acid-based and hydrolyzed infant formulas. The SHA said there is no national shortage of regular infant formula.

“If your baby does not need specialized infant formula, please do not buy it,” the SHA stated.

Click to play video: 'Breast milk banks concerned over impact of baby formula shortage' Breast milk banks concerned over impact of baby formula shortage
Breast milk banks concerned over impact of baby formula shortage – May 30, 2022

The temporary shortage of specialized formula is due to the closure of Abbott Nutrition’s U.S.-based formula manufacturing plant and is affecting all of Canada.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The SHA said the supply will “slowly grow in the coming months as production resumes.”

During the shortage, the SHA said it is working with the health ministry and Health Canada and suppliers to get specialty products to families who need them.

Read more: How the baby formula shortage is exposing racial inequity in child health care

Parents and guardians can speak to a family doctor, pediatrician or registered dietitian to discuss their concerns if their child has allergies or needs special formula.

More information about the formula shortage is available on the SHA’s website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagSHA tagallergies tagbaby formula tagbaby formula shortage taginfant formula tagFormula shortage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers