Saskatchewan Health Authority asks families to save specialized formula for babies who need it

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is asking families to only buy specialty infant formulas if it’s for a medial reason.

This comes amid a temporary shortage of specialty infant formulas in Canada for babies with allergies and certain medical conditions.

The formulas are amino acid-based and hydrolyzed infant formulas. The SHA said there is no national shortage of regular infant formula.

“If your baby does not need specialized infant formula, please do not buy it,” the SHA stated.

4:51 Breast milk banks concerned over impact of baby formula shortage Breast milk banks concerned over impact of baby formula shortage – May 30, 2022

The temporary shortage of specialized formula is due to the closure of Abbott Nutrition’s U.S.-based formula manufacturing plant and is affecting all of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The SHA said the supply will “slowly grow in the coming months as production resumes.”

During the shortage, the SHA said it is working with the health ministry and Health Canada and suppliers to get specialty products to families who need them.

Read more: How the baby formula shortage is exposing racial inequity in child health care

Parents and guardians can speak to a family doctor, pediatrician or registered dietitian to discuss their concerns if their child has allergies or needs special formula.

More information about the formula shortage is available on the SHA’s website.