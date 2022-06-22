Saskatchewan Health Authority asks families to save specialized formula for babies who need it

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is asking families to only buy specialty infant formulas if it’s for a medial reason.
This comes amid a temporary shortage of specialty infant formulas in Canada for babies with allergies and certain medical conditions.
The formulas are amino acid-based and hydrolyzed infant formulas. The SHA said there is no national shortage of regular infant formula.
“If your baby does not need specialized infant formula, please do not buy it,” the SHA stated.
The temporary shortage of specialized formula is due to the closure of Abbott Nutrition’s U.S.-based formula manufacturing plant and is affecting all of Canada.
The SHA said the supply will “slowly grow in the coming months as production resumes.”
During the shortage, the SHA said it is working with the health ministry and Health Canada and suppliers to get specialty products to families who need them.
Parents and guardians can speak to a family doctor, pediatrician or registered dietitian to discuss their concerns if their child has allergies or needs special formula.
More information about the formula shortage is available on the SHA’s website.
