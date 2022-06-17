Menu

Health

B.C. pharmacists asked to keep specialized baby formula behind the counter

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 5:26 pm
The B.C. government is asking pharmacies to keep certain specialized baby formulas behind the counter to protect supply. View image in full screen
The B.C. government is asking pharmacies to keep certain specialized baby formulas behind the counter to protect supply. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The B.C. government is asking pharmacies to keep a specialized form of baby formula behind the counter in order to preserve limited supplies.

In a Friday media release, the Ministry of Health said there was no shortage of normal baby formula, but that specialized hypoallergenic infant formula — needed by about two per cent of babies — is in short supply.

Read more: How the baby formula shortage is exposing racial inequity in child health care

The shortage includes products with extensively hydrolyzed formulas and amino acid-based formulas.

The ministry said the specialized formula, which is for babies with food allergies and certain medical conditions, is being distributed to pharmacies exclusively while supplies are short.

Click to play video: 'Panic buying leads to baby formula shortage in B.C.' Panic buying leads to baby formula shortage in B.C.
Panic buying leads to baby formula shortage in B.C – May 30, 2022

The additional extra step of keeping the product behind the counters is meant to ensure they’re available to families who genuinely need them, the ministry said.

Families who need the products will also be limited to buying a seven- to 10-day supply at once, though pharmacists can make exceptions for people with barriers such as living in remote communities, according to the ministry.

Read more: Breast milk banks in Canada, U.S. concerned over impact of baby formula shortage

It added that some families who use the specialized formulas may be able to swap to a less specialized product, in consultation with their health-care provider. Families can also call the 811 health line to discuss their child’s needs with a registered dietitian, registered nurse or pharmacist.

The ministry said the shortage, which is nationwide, is “temporary,” and due to the interim closure of the Abbott’s manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Mich., along with the voluntary recall of product made there.

The plant reopened on June 4, but supply has not stabilized yet, the ministry said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
