Kingston Police warn of high risk offender release

Police in Kingston are issuing a safety notice in relation to the release of Christopher Watts, who they say is deemed a high-risk offender currently on statutory release.

Watts will be living in the Kingston area and will have access to the community.

Police believe he may pose a risk to the community, particularly to women, including girls under 18 years of age. He has a residency condition and will be monitored.

Following the completion of his sentence, Watts will take on a Long Term Supervision Order that will be in effect until April 6, 2027. He will be monitored by the Kingston Police High-Risk Offender Unit as well as by Correctional Services of Canada.

While under statutory release, Watts must abide by a list of more than a dozen conditions.

Anyone with information about potential breaches of conditions or concerns of suspicious activity is asked to contact Kingston Police.

