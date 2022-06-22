Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston Police warn of high risk offender release

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 12:35 pm
Christopher Watts View image in full screen
Christopher Watts. Kingston Police

Police in Kingston are issuing a safety notice in relation to the release of Christopher Watts, who they say is deemed a high-risk offender currently on statutory release.

Watts will be living in the Kingston area and will have access to the community.

Police believe he may pose a risk to the community, particularly to women, including girls under 18 years of age. He has a residency condition and will be monitored.

Read more: Queen’s University leads research to reduce concrete’s carbon dioxide emissions

Following the completion of his sentence, Watts will take on a Long Term Supervision Order that will be in effect until April 6, 2027. He will be monitored by the Kingston Police High-Risk Offender Unit as well as by Correctional Services of Canada.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

While under statutory release, Watts must abide by a list of more than a dozen conditions.

Anyone with information about potential breaches of conditions or concerns of suspicious activity is asked to contact Kingston Police.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police warn public about possible freedom rally group event' Kingston Police warn public about possible freedom rally group event
Kingston Police warn public about possible freedom rally group event
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News tagKingston tagKingston Police taghigh risk offender tagFederal offender tagChristopher Watts tagdanger to women tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers