1 boy arrested, another taken to hospital after fight at Kitchener elementary school

One boy was taken to hospital and another was injured after a fight at an elementary school in Kitchener on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident took place at an unnamed school near Ottawa Street North and Midland Drive in the Stanley Park neighbourhood shortly before 1 p.m.

Police say one boy was taken to a Kitchener hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

After officers conducted an investigation, another boy was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fight to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.