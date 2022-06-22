Menu

Crime

1 boy arrested, another taken to hospital after fight at Kitchener elementary school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 12:06 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

One boy was taken to hospital and another was injured after a fight at an elementary school in Kitchener on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident took place at an unnamed school near Ottawa Street North and Midland Drive in the Stanley Park neighbourhood shortly before 1 p.m.

Read more: Police called to Kitchener elementary school after threatening ‘prank’ call

Police say one boy was taken to a Kitchener hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

After officers conducted an investigation, another boy was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Read more: Police investigate home invasion in Kitchener

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fight to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

