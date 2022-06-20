Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate home invasion in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 2:38 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are conducting an investigation after a home invasion occurred at a residence in Kitchener on Saturday night.

According to police, they were called to a residence near Doon Village Road and Bechtel Drive at around 10:50 p.m. after the disturbance has been reported.

Read more: Waterloo police officer cleared in February arrest that left man with broken arm

Police say between five and eight men who were strangers forced their way into the home while holding a weapon.

Trending Stories

They say the men fled the scene before officers arrived.

Read more: Waterloo police chief issues plea for end to gun violence after latest shootings

A police spokesperson told Global News there were around 35 people at the home during the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

One person who was at the residence was left with minor injuries, according to police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener home invasion tagDoon Village Road Kitchener tagBechtel Drive Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers