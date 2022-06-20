Police investigate home invasion in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are conducting an investigation after a home invasion occurred at a residence in Kitchener on Saturday night.

According to police, they were called to a residence near Doon Village Road and Bechtel Drive at around 10:50 p.m. after the disturbance has been reported.

Police say between five and eight men who were strangers forced their way into the home while holding a weapon.

They say the men fled the scene before officers arrived.

A police spokesperson told Global News there were around 35 people at the home during the time of the incident.

One person who was at the residence was left with minor injuries, according to police.