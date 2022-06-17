Waterloo police officer cleared in February arrest that left man with broken arm

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared a Waterloo Regional Police officer of wrongdoing in connection with an arrest that left a man with a broken arm.

According to a report by the Special Investigations Unit, a man was denied access to a shelter in downtown Kitchener on Feb. 22 as it was full for the night.

The man reportedly threw items at people who were entering the building and tried to force his way inside. The shelter called the police for help.

The SIU says an officer did a background check on the man and discovered he was wanted on warrants in Huron County.

After backup arrived, the SIU says the officer told the suspect he was under arrest, but the man refused so the officer used a Jiu-Jitsu technique to handcuff him.

The SIU report says the man was placed in the cruiser when he told the officer he had broken his arm. An ambulance was called.

The man was taken to Grand River Hospital where he was treated for his injury and released.

“In light of the warrants in effect for the complainant’s arrest, and his refusal to vacate what appears to have been private property when directed to do so by its proprietors, I am satisfied that the (officer) and (his backup) had lawful authority to take the complainant into custody,” concluded SIU director Joseph Martino.

Martino said that the kimura technique used by the officer is endorsed by Waterloo police and that the officer had used it several times before without injury.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.