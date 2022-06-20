Police called to Kitchener elementary school after threatening ‘prank’ call

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police were called to a St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener on Monday morning after a threatening voicemail was left over the weekend.

According to police, the message included threats of potential violence towards the school, staff, and students.

A message for parents on the school’s website says that they called police immediately after they discovered the message.

“As always, we take any and all threats to the safety and well-being of our students and staff very seriously, so Waterloo Regional Police were called and responded immediately,” the letter read.

“The investigators believe that the threat is a prank, and the investigation to identify those responsible is ongoing and will continue.”

This is just the latest in a series of threats that have appeared at schools throughout the region.

According to police, there have now been numerous threatening messages left on washrooms at schools in Cambridge over the past couple of weeks.

None were considered viable and in one instance, police have made an arrest.