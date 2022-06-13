Menu

Crime

Violent threats left Friday on wall of 3rd school in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 11:37 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

For the third time in less than a week, someone left threats in the washroom of a school in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The latest incident is said to have occurred on Friday at Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School on Myers Road.

Read more: Violent threats left in the washrooms at 2 schools in Cambridge: police

Police say the threats, which were reported at around 3:30 p.m., referenced potential violence to staff and students as well as the school itself.

Trending Stories

They say it is not believed that the threats are credible.

Read more: BB gun fired at people walking past business in Cambridge

A day earlier, similar threats were left at Avenue Public School on Gail Street and St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Saginaw Parkway.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, police dismissed the threats at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School but said they were still investigating the threats at Avenue Public School.

