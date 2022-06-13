Violent threats left Friday on wall of 3rd school in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in less than a week, someone left threats in the washroom of a school in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The latest incident is said to have occurred on Friday at Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School on Myers Road.

Police say the threats, which were reported at around 3:30 p.m., referenced potential violence to staff and students as well as the school itself.

They say it is not believed that the threats are credible.

A day earlier, similar threats were left at Avenue Public School on Gail Street and St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Saginaw Parkway.

Last week, police dismissed the threats at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School but said they were still investigating the threats at Avenue Public School.