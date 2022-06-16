Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged after violent threats posted in another Cambridge school washroom

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 10:08 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

The recent string of threats being left in washrooms at Cambridge schools continued this week as Waterloo Regional Police say another incident occurred on Tuesday.

They say officers were called to Preston High School on Rose Street at 1:15 p.m. after violent threats toward staff and students as well as the school itself were found posted in a washroom and the cafeteria.

Read more: Violent threats left Friday on wall of 3rd school in Cambridge

A day later, police say a teen was charged with uttering threats to cause death and mischief under $5,000, in connection with the graffiti.

Trending Stories

Last week, similar incidents occurred at three different schools in Cambridge: Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School on June 10, as well as Avenue Public School and St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Violent threats left in the washrooms at 2 schools in Cambridge: police

There have been no arrests in any of those incidents.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cambridge news tagCambridge crime tagWaterloo Region District School Board tagWRDSB tagPreston Cambridge tagPreston High School tagPreston High school arrest tagPreston High School Cambridge tagCambridge school violent threat tagCambridge student arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers