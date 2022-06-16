Teen charged after violent threats posted in another Cambridge school washroom

Send this page to someone via email

The recent string of threats being left in washrooms at Cambridge schools continued this week as Waterloo Regional Police say another incident occurred on Tuesday.

They say officers were called to Preston High School on Rose Street at 1:15 p.m. after violent threats toward staff and students as well as the school itself were found posted in a washroom and the cafeteria.

A day later, police say a teen was charged with uttering threats to cause death and mischief under $5,000, in connection with the graffiti.

Last week, similar incidents occurred at three different schools in Cambridge: Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School on June 10, as well as Avenue Public School and St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Thursday.

There have been no arrests in any of those incidents.