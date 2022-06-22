Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia attracted 163 new doctors in the last fiscal year, lost another 68

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia struggles to recruit doctors as community needs evolve' Nova Scotia struggles to recruit doctors as community needs evolve
Nova Scotia needs to hire 100 doctors a year over the next 10 years, according to the province’s healthcare recruitment office. Community needs are evolving and doctors are retiring. Doctors Nova Scotia says its members have been under immense pressure for the past two years – constantly working and understaffed. Callum Smith has the first in a series looking at the battle to retain healthcare workers.

Nova Scotia’s health minister says the province attracted 163 new doctors to the province during the last fiscal year ending March 31.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson calls the number a success, although the province has yet to finish a new health workforce management plan that sets out specific recruitment targets.

According to the Health Department, there were also 68 doctors who left the system meaning there was a net gain of 95 physicians in fiscal 2021-22.

Read more: New campaign urges doctors to come to Nova Scotia

It says efforts continue to fill 149 physician vacancies as of May 31, which include 60 specialists and 89 family doctors.

Dr. Kevin Orrell, who heads an office established by the provincial government last year to help recruit new doctors and other health professionals, says previous projections indicated the province needed to recruit 100 doctors a year over a 10-year period.

In the past three years, the province has seen doctor recruitment totals of 130, 128 and 127 respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.

