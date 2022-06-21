Menu

Crime

WRHA probes alleged abuse at personal care home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 3:59 pm
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is investigating allegations of abuse at a personal care home.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is expected to release details about an investigation into allegations of abuse at a personal care home Tuesday.

The health authority has scheduled an online meeting with media for 3 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Click to play video: 'Home-care cancellations see large year-over-year increases, WRHA says' Home-care cancellations see large year-over-year increases, WRHA says
Home-care cancellations see large year-over-year increases, WRHA says – May 31, 2022

The WRHA has yet to release any details about the nature of the alleged abuse.

Information on where the abuse is alleged to have happened has also not been released, but the WRHA says a representative from Extendicare is scheduled to join the press conference.

More to come.

