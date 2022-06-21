WRHA probes alleged abuse at personal care home

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is expected to release details about an investigation into allegations of abuse at a personal care home Tuesday.

The health authority has scheduled an online meeting with media for 3 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

1:59 Home-care cancellations see large year-over-year increases, WRHA says Home-care cancellations see large year-over-year increases, WRHA says – May 31, 2022

The WRHA has yet to release any details about the nature of the alleged abuse.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on where the abuse is alleged to have happened has also not been released, but the WRHA says a representative from Extendicare is scheduled to join the press conference.

More to come.