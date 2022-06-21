Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP searching for stolen house in Saskatchewan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 1:55 pm
stolen house View image in full screen
Tisdale RCMP are asking anyone who knows where this house is to contact them. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Tisdale, Sask., RCMP received a report last week that a house had been stolen.

“(Yes, a house),” RCMP clarified in a weekly report.

Read more: Dartmouth man charged in connection with theft of $45K worth of sunglasses

Police say the house was on a trailer for transport purposes when it was stolen from Crooked River between midnight and 12:30 p.m. on June 14.

Trending Stories

RCMP say investigation determined there was an altercation between a man and the house’s owner the day after the house theft.

“The house has not been recovered,” RCMP stated.

Anyone who sees the house or knows where it is is asked to contact the Tisdale RCMP at 306-878-3810.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Historic bell stolen from Dauphin-area church, RCMP say

Matthew Malley, 32, from Codette, Sask., was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

He will appear in Melfort provincial court on July 18.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagTheft tagTisdale RCMP tagTheft under $5000 tagStolen House tagHouse Theft tagcrooked river tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers