RCMP searching for stolen house in Saskatchewan

Tisdale, Sask., RCMP received a report last week that a house had been stolen.

“(Yes, a house),” RCMP clarified in a weekly report.

Police say the house was on a trailer for transport purposes when it was stolen from Crooked River between midnight and 12:30 p.m. on June 14.

RCMP say investigation determined there was an altercation between a man and the house’s owner the day after the house theft.

“The house has not been recovered,” RCMP stated.

Anyone who sees the house or knows where it is is asked to contact the Tisdale RCMP at 306-878-3810.

Matthew Malley, 32, from Codette, Sask., was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

He will appear in Melfort provincial court on July 18.