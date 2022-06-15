Menu

Crime

Historic bell stolen from Dauphin-area church, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 11:25 am
A church bell dating back to the 1890s is among the items stolen from a historic site near Dauphin, RCMP said.
A church bell dating back to the 1890s is among the items stolen from a historic site near Dauphin, RCMP said.

Police said they were called Sunday morning by the director of the Trembowla Cross of Freedom museum and church, who reported that the site’s bell tower had been knocked over at some point between May 29 and June 12, and its bronze bell had been removed.

Man steals $56,000 worth of parts from school buses, say Winnipeg police

Seven memorial plaques, also made of bronze, were also stolen from in front of buildings at the site, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

