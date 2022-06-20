Dartmouth man charged in connection with theft of $45K worth of sunglasses

Send this page to someone via email

A Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged for allegedly stealing $45,000 worth of sunglasses from a mall store over a span of two months during 12 thefts.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a call on Saturday related to multiple reports of theft at Sunglass Hut in Mic Mac Mall between the dates of April 16 and June 18.

Police say they arrested a man nearby regarding the thefts and an outstanding warrant.

“In each case the man entered the store and stole multiple pairs of sunglasses before fleeing on foot,” the release reads, “the total value of stolen sunglasses was in excess of $45,000.”

Police say Joshua David Boutilier, 37, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date for multiple charges of theft, possession of stolen goods, breach of probation, and failing to attend court.