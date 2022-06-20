Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dartmouth man charged in connection with theft of $45K worth of sunglasses

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 4:12 pm
A Dartmouth man has been charged for allegedly stealing $45,000 worth of sunglasses from a mall store over the course of 12 incidents. . View image in full screen
A Dartmouth man has been charged for allegedly stealing $45,000 worth of sunglasses from a mall store over the course of 12 incidents. . AV

A Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged for allegedly stealing $45,000 worth of sunglasses from a mall store over a span of two months during 12 thefts.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a call on Saturday related to multiple reports of theft at Sunglass Hut in Mic Mac Mall between the dates of April 16 and June 18.

Read more: RCMP looking for man wanted in Alberta and Newfoundland after he fled from officers

Police say they arrested a man nearby regarding the thefts and an outstanding warrant.

Trending Stories

“In each case the man entered the store and stole multiple pairs of sunglasses before fleeing on foot,” the release reads, “the total value of stolen sunglasses was in excess of $45,000.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Joshua David Boutilier, 37, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date for multiple charges of theft, possession of stolen goods, breach of probation, and failing to attend court.

Click to play video: 'Campbell River senior confronts alleged Walmart shoplifter' Campbell River senior confronts alleged Walmart shoplifter
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHalifax Regional Police tagTheft tagHalifax crime tagMic Mac Mall tagSunglass Hut tagDartmouth theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers