Canada

RCMP looking for man wanted in Alberta and Newfoundland after he fled from officers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2022 5:41 pm
Daniel McDonald View image in full screen
An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Daniel McDonald for the following: Flight from a Peace Officer Assaulting Peace Officer with weapon Dangerous Operation Common Nuisance Mischief Two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. Newfoundland RCMP

Police in Newfoundland have issued an arrest warrant for a man also wanted in Alberta for charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm.

RCMP in Bonavista, N.L., allege 32-year-old Daniel McDonald fled from police after he was pulled over during a routine traffic stop Friday while driving a red Ford pickup truck which was towing a trailer.

A news release Sunday from the RCMP claims McDonald quickly drove away when an officer recognized him, and that someone climbed out of the back window of his truck to unhook the trailer.

The RCMP say the trailer came loose and crashed into a telephone pole, and was later found to contain two stolen all-terrain vehicles.

RCMP say they’ve issued a warrant for his arrest for charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and that he’s also wanted on warrants from Alberta for three crimes including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

McDonald is described as 6’2″ tall, 218 pounds, with a tattoo of a skull on his left forearm and a scar near his eyes. He was last seen driving a red, 2014, four-door Ford F150 with a sunroof, the word “security” on the side of the truck, with an Alberta licence plate. The front grill, rear taillights and the Ford symbol on the rear tailgate were all blacked out.

They say McDonald is known to carry firearms in his truck, and that people should not approach him.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
