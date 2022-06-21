SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Canada

Edmonton Oilers extend contract for head coach Jay Woodcroft for 3 seasons

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted June 21, 2022 1:35 pm
Jay Woodcroft will remain head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers announced a three-year contract extension Tuesday morning.

Woodcroft, 45, became the team’s interim head coach on February 10 after Dave Tippett was fired. Under Woodcroft, the Oilers went 26-9-3 in their final 38 regular season games and vaulted from out of the playoffs into second in the Pacific Division.

Read more: GM Ken Holland says Edmonton Oilers needs tweaks to be cup contender: ‘We’re not good enough’

In the post-season, Woodcroft led the Oilers to a seven-game win over Los Angeles and a five-game triumph over Calgary. They were then swept by Colorado in the Western Conference Final.

Before taking over behind the Oilers bench, Woodcroft had coached their AHL team in Bakersfield since 2018. For the three seasons prior to that, he was an Oilers assistant under Todd McLellan.

Woodcroft and Oilers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Ken Holland will speak publicly Wednesday morning.

 

