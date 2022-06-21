Menu

Comments

Crime

15-year-old girl charged after threats made to Toronto school: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 1:23 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A 15-year-old girl has been charged after threats were made to a school in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 13, officers received a report that a threatening call had been made in the Mount Pleasant Road and Elm Avenue area.

Police said an individual allegedly “made threats to a school.”

Officers said the threats were “unfounded,” adding that no injuries were reported.

Last week, threats made at an all-girls prep school, Branksome Hall, forced a lockdown at the school. The school is located on Elm Avenue. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents are related.

Read more: 15-year-old boy charged after lockdown at Ajax high school: police

According to police, a 15-year-old girl has been charged with threatening death, public mischief and conveying a false message with intent to alarm.

She cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said she is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

