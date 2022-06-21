15-year-old girl charged after threats made to Toronto school: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old girl has been charged after threats were made to a school in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 13, officers received a report that a threatening call had been made in the Mount Pleasant Road and Elm Avenue area.

Police said an individual allegedly “made threats to a school.”

Officers said the threats were “unfounded,” adding that no injuries were reported.

Last week, threats made at an all-girls prep school, Branksome Hall, forced a lockdown at the school. The school is located on Elm Avenue. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents are related.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl has been charged with threatening death, public mischief and conveying a false message with intent to alarm.

She cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said she is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.