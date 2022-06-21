Audit reveals N.S. public housing underutilized as nearly 6,000 people on wait-list

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s auditor general says the provincial government’s oversight of regional housing authorities is not adequate, citing a lack of accountability, as nearly 6,000 people wait for public housing

In a report released Tuesday, auditor general Kim Adair said the province does not have “an effective governance structure in place for public housing.”

According to a release, there are more than 11,000 public housing units across the province, the majority in the Halifax area and Cape Breton Island.

With 6,000 applicants for housing on a wait-list since December 2021, the report notes at least 1,500 are underutilized.

“It is important that eligible Nova Scotians are provided access to public housing in a fair, consistent and timely manner that ensures existing public housing units are used to their maximum potential,” Adair said in the release.

The audit said the average wait time for public housing is about two years, though some wait much longer.

The issue, according to the report, is that regional housing authorities are not effectively managing application and tenant placement processes for public housing.

“This has resulted in tenants living in units that exceed their size requirements, while families remain on the waitlist,” read the release.

It is also why so many units remain underutilized or vacant.

“When units are vacated, housing authorities all too often missed the target to get new tenants moved in.”

The audit found that while the goal is to move tenants in within 60 days, it takes more than double that.

“There are few performance measures, and no clear accountability or action taken when targets are not met.”

Adair made 20 recommendations in the report. These include: an effective governance structure, a “fair and consistent” application process and an accurate wait-list system.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing said it accepts all recommendations.

“We owe it to all Nova Scotians to ensure we are managing our public housing units efficiently and effectively,” read a statement from Minister John Lohr.

“While the issues did not develop overnight and we know there is much to improve, we are taking immediate action to make things better.”

Lohr said in the release that some progress has already been made, and there are plans to “modernize operations” to help more people.

The department has taken steps to reduce the wait time and turnaround time for vacant units.

“Other actions will take more time, such as implementing a new client service and asset management system and establishing a new governance model.”

Lohr said he will create a new entity to provide independent oversight and governance for public housing.

“This entity will be accountable and solely focused on improving public housing for Nova Scotians from one end of the province to the other,” read the release.

The auditor general said in the 2020-21 fiscal year the provincial government spent just over $54 million on its five regional housing authorities, or about one-third of the $153 million operating costs.

Tenant rents covered $67 million, and the remaining $31 million was shared between the federal and municipal governments.

— with files from The Canadian Press.