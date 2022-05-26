Menu

Canada

New Glasgow, N.S., to receive 36 new affordable housing units by July

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 4:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Spring Housing Market Update' Nova Scotia Spring Housing Market Update
Tammy Hines, President of the NS Assoc. of REALTORS®, gives us an update on Nova Scotia’s hot real estate market, and gives us her take on whether or not things will cool down anytime soon. – May 5, 2022

The Nova Scotia and federal governments are providing $5 million for a housing project in New Glasgow, N.S., that converted a motel into 36 affordable housing units.

Officials from both governments made the announcement today in the town located northeast of Halifax, adding that the units will be available by July.

Read more: N.S. hires real estate agency for study on affordable housing

The province is contributing $3 million and Ottawa is putting in $2 million for the project, led by the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council, which is an association that promotes co-ops and credit unions in the province.

New Glasgow is also providing a 20-year property tax exemption for the new housing facility, which is called Coady’s Place.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is seen with Nova Scotia Co-operative Council President and CEO Dianne Kelderman during a tour of a model unit in New Glasgow, N.S., in a Thursday, May 26, 2022, handout photo. The Nova Scotia and federal governments are providing $5 million for a housing project in New Glasgow, N.S., that converted a motel into 36 affordable housing units. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is seen with Nova Scotia Co-operative Council President and CEO Dianne Kelderman during a tour of a model unit in New Glasgow, N.S., in a Thursday, May 26, 2022, handout photo. The Nova Scotia and federal governments are providing $5 million for a housing project in New Glasgow, N.S., that converted a motel into 36 affordable housing units. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Communications Nova Scotia.

The co-operative council purchased the Tara Inn in New Glasgow in February, and council president Dianne Kelderman says it has since been renovated and expanded to welcome 36 people on July 1.

Kelderman says demand for affordable housing “far exceeds” supply, with 82 applicants for the 36 available affordable units.

Read more: Nova Scotia designates 9 areas in Halifax for accelerated housing development

She says the council is working toward “Phase 2” of its New Glasgow housing plan, which will eventually include 20 duplex-style homes on the same lot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
