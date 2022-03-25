Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia designates 9 areas in Halifax for accelerated housing development

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2022 2:24 pm
Nova Scotia’s housing minister has designated nine areas in the Halifax region for the development of up to 22,600 new residential units.

The “special” designation allows John Lohr to assume authority for construction approvals in the targeted areas, as outlined in legislation governing housing in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Lohr told reporters today the designation is essential because of the severe shortage of housing in the Halifax region, adding it could shave months and even years off approval time for some projects.

Read more: Nova Scotians protest low wages, rising living costs as legislature’s spring sitting begins

Projects will be subject to the permits, fees and other regulatory requirements as specified within the housing legislation.

Lohr says the province is also providing $2.3 million to help the municipality conduct environmental, land-use suitability, transportation and infrastructure studies to assist future planning and development decisions.

The province estimates the Halifax region is short at least 17,000 housing units — a figure it says continues to grow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
