60-year-old motorcyclist dies in Norfolk County collision: OPP

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal collision in Norfolk County that occurred on Friday.

Police say 60-year-old Gregory Bertram Stilson of Norfolk County died in the two-vehicle collision on Cockshutt Road in Waterford just before 6:55 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, a motorcyclist was travelling northbound on Cockshutt Road when the driver collided with a pickup truck on Thompson Road East.

Stilson, the motorcycle rider, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck had to be extricated by firefighters and was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries, police said.

