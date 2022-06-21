Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

60-year-old motorcyclist dies in Norfolk County collision: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 9:09 am
According to Norfolk County OPP, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Cockshutt Road when the driver collided with a pickup truck on Thompson Road East on Friday, June 17, 2022.
According to Norfolk County OPP, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Cockshutt Road when the driver collided with a pickup truck on Thompson Road East on Friday, June 17, 2022. File

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal collision in Norfolk County that occurred on Friday.

Police say 60-year-old Gregory Bertram Stilson of Norfolk County died in the two-vehicle collision on Cockshutt Road in Waterford just before 6:55 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Child porn, voyeurism charges laid against St. Thomas music teacher after new victims identified

According to police, a motorcyclist was travelling northbound on Cockshutt Road when the driver collided with a pickup truck on Thompson Road East.

Trending Stories

Stilson, the motorcycle rider, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck had to be extricated by firefighters and was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries, police said.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCollision tagInvestigation tagFatal tagNorfolk County tagWaterford tagTwo Vehicle tagCockshutt Road tagMotorcylist tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers