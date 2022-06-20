Canada’s Farm Show returns for first in-person gathering since 2019

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic caused multiple events to be cancelled over the past couple years, including Regina’s Farm Progress Show in 2020 and 2021.

But after the show didn’t occur over the past two years, the show is back under a new name.

Now rebranded to Canada’s Farm Show, the event runs from June 21 to 23 this year.

Organizers have moved completely indoors for the first time in its history after previous years saw some displays be placed outdoors.

Mark Rathwell, manager of communications and public relations for Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), says it’s exciting to see the REAL District prepare to welcome about 30,000 people through the doors.

Story continues below advertisement

“To be back in-person after roughly 1,100 days since the last time this show was in-person, it’s really nice to see our property come alive with this show,” explains Rathwell. “We are a 138-year-old ag society. Putting on a farm show is in our DNA, it’s in our roots, it’s why REAL was started as an organization.”

This year’s show is themed around education, collaboration and innovation.

Rathwell says visitors will have opportunities to see the latest with agricultural equipment and technology, share ideas and catch some entertainment, among other activities over the three days.

“We’ve got over 400 exhibitors, we have international buyers from 50 countries, we have over 20 innovations, new product launches every day, the Empowering Women’s Conference, the International Business Centre, there is so much going on here that it’s a jam-packed three days,” adds Rathwell.

Passes for Canada’s Farm Show are available at the door at $20 for adults and $15 for youth ages 12 to 17. Children under 12 get in for free.

People can purchase their passes for $5 less if bought online in advance of the show at the event’s website.

Advertisement