Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Broken air-conditioning unit postpones surgeries at Victoria Hospital in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 7:56 pm
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says several surgeries had to be postponed at the Victoria General Hospital on Monday after one the building's two air-conditioning units broke down. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says several surgeries had to be postponed at the Victoria General Hospital on Monday after one the building's two air-conditioning units broke down. File / Global News

Several surgeries have had to be postponed at a Winnipeg hospital after one of the building’s air-conditioning units broke down, health officials say.

A Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokesperson says a “rental chiller” was installed at the Victoria General Hospital Friday after one of the building’s two air-conditioning units recently broke down.

Read more: Surgery and diagnostic backlog may have peaked: Doctors Manitoba

They didn’t say exactly when the unit stopped working.

The spokesperson said the rental is expected to be in place until the early fall because of difficulty finding a replacement part for the broken unit.

Click to play video: 'Surgery and diagnostic test backlog continues to grow' Surgery and diagnostic test backlog continues to grow
Surgery and diagnostic test backlog continues to grow – Feb 17, 2022

The break down comes as temperatures soared to a scorching 37 C on Sunday and conditions are expected to stay hot and humid for the coming days.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The WRHA said six of 18 surgeries planned for Monday had to be postponed.

“There are protocols in place for all facilities when faced with high heat and humidity, and as such, surgery cancellations may occur during periods of extraordinary weather,” the spokesperson said.

Read more: Surgical wait times in Manitoba improved last year but still behind national benchmarks: report

“Efforts are underway to reschedule the postponed surgeries, with the most urgent procedures being prioritized.”

There was no word on whether further surgeries will need to be postponed.

The spokesperson also said the rented chiller is creating “more noise than anticipated.” The WRHA said they’re working to reduce noise levels for hospital neighbours.

Click to play video: 'Surgery and diagnostic backlog numbers have peaked: Doctors Manitoba' Surgery and diagnostic backlog numbers have peaked: Doctors Manitoba
Surgery and diagnostic backlog numbers have peaked: Doctors Manitoba – May 31, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WRHA tagWinnipeg Regional Health Authority tagVictoria Hospital tagAir Conditioning tagSurgeries tagManitoba health care tagSurgery delay tagWinnipeg Surgeries tagBroken Air Condittioning Unit tagsurgery posponed tagsurgery waiting list tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers