Broken air-conditioning unit postpones surgeries at Victoria Hospital in Winnipeg

Several surgeries have had to be postponed at a Winnipeg hospital after one of the building’s air-conditioning units broke down, health officials say.

A Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokesperson says a “rental chiller” was installed at the Victoria General Hospital Friday after one of the building’s two air-conditioning units recently broke down.

They didn’t say exactly when the unit stopped working.

The spokesperson said the rental is expected to be in place until the early fall because of difficulty finding a replacement part for the broken unit.

The break down comes as temperatures soared to a scorching 37 C on Sunday and conditions are expected to stay hot and humid for the coming days.

The WRHA said six of 18 surgeries planned for Monday had to be postponed.

“There are protocols in place for all facilities when faced with high heat and humidity, and as such, surgery cancellations may occur during periods of extraordinary weather,” the spokesperson said.

“Efforts are underway to reschedule the postponed surgeries, with the most urgent procedures being prioritized.”

There was no word on whether further surgeries will need to be postponed.

The spokesperson also said the rented chiller is creating “more noise than anticipated.” The WRHA said they’re working to reduce noise levels for hospital neighbours.

