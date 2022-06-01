Surgery and diagnostic backlog may have peaked: Doctors Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Doctors Manitoba says new numbers show the massive surgical and diagnostic backlog in the province may have peaked.

The latest estimate is at 166,903 cases, which is a drop of 2,295 from last month’s total. It is the first time in more than a year that the pandemic backlog has decreased.

The decreases are due to additional volumes in ultrasound, mammography, and endoscopy.

The numbers show a backlog of 55,728 surgeries, 44,094 diagnostic imaging procedures and 67,081 other diagnostic testing procedures.

The organization is concerned over a backlog for lung function tests which continues to increase.

RELATED: Surgical, diagnostic backlog continues to grow

Doctors Manitoba is identifying five short-term actions to help speed up the backlog.

Story continues below advertisement

It is calling for a lifting of the annual cap on the number of cataract surgeries performed each year at Misericordia Health Centre.

When it comes to allergy testing, there is a call to remove the limit on in-person appointments and return nurses to outpatient clinic so specialists can catch up.

There is also a call to increase the level of mammograms, remove the restrictions of complex lung function and respiratory tests, and to develop a targeted human resource strategy to retain more nurses and technologists.