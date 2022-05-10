Surgical wait times in Manitoba improved last year, but still behind national benchmarks: report

Send this page to someone via email

While wait times for surgical procedures in Manitoba saw an improvement last year compared with 2020, the province is still lagging behind national benchmarks.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) released its annual wait times report Tuesday morning, and the data shows the province continues to struggle in a number of areas.

According to CIHI’s stats, a little more than half of hip replacements and 38 per cent of knee replacements were meeting the benchmark of 26 weeks — and one in 10 of those patients had to wait well over a year for those procedures.

When it comes to cataract surgery, less than 40 per cent of patients received their operations within the 16-week benchmark last year.

The benchmarks are the time within which it’s medically acceptable for the surgeries to take place.

CIHI’s Tracy Johnson told 680 CJOB that in all provinces, surgeries are not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, but they’re getting close — slowly.

“Now Manitoba’s waits are back around what they were,” Johnson said.

“They’re very similar to what they were pre-pandemic — not quite there, but almost there — trying to get back to what was baseline for Manitoba.”

While there are positives — including urgent procedures like radiation and hip fracture repairs falling within guidelines for most patients — Johnson said staffing issues across the health-care industry in Canada have certainly not helped matters.

“Given all of the retirements and the people leaving health care during the pandemic due to being fatigued, it’s exacerbated a long-standing problem we have with a lack of personnel across the country,” she said.

The numbers also don’t reflect the arrival of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which arrived in the country shortly after the endpoint of the data collection, so the next set of statistics should be interesting, she said.

Doctors Manitoba will also be responding to the study’s findings later on Tuesday.

