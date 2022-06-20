Menu

Canada

St. Paul’s University College in Waterloo, Ont. changing name to United College

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 2:16 pm
A University of Waterloo sign. View image in full screen
A University of Waterloo sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

The University of Waterloo announced on Monday that St. Paul’s University College will change its name this fall to United College.

The school, which is an affiliated institution of the university, was founded in 1962 by the United Church as St. Paul’s United College.

Read more: Nearly 11,000 current and former students to be part of Waterloo’s convocation ceremonies

The current name was instituted in 1962 when the church and the college ended their affiliation.

The school’s principal believes the name change is appropriate for the school’s current and future mission as it provides some courses to Waterloo students while also serving as a residence.

Read more: Region donates $1 million to ambitious new Waterloo Eye Institute: UWaterloo

“It’s a beautiful name that speaks to the inclusive values of today’s college while still honouring those responsible for its founding and early development,” Richard Myers stated.

Waterloo says that the decision was approved by the St. Paul’s board of governors last week..

