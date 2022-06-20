Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Freeland, Yellen to present united front on Ukraine and inflation

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 20, 2022 7:38 am
Click to play video: 'Freeland highlights previous federal budget promises to battle inflation' Freeland highlights previous federal budget promises to battle inflation
WATCH: Freeland highlights previous federal budget promises to battle inflation

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.

The Treasury said that Yellen during the visit will highlight strong economic ties between the two North American allies, visiting a business incubator and participating in a public forum at the University of Toronto.

Read more: Freeland touts affordability programs, but no new spending, to combat inflation

“Throughout, Secretary Yellen will reinforce the common priorities shared by the U.S. and Canada in securing global stability and prosperity,” the Treasury said in a statement, adding that this includes cooperation to strengthen supply chains and bring down inflation.

The two finance ministers will discuss sanctions and other joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the Treasury said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“They’ll also discuss joint efforts to mitigate the global consequences being felt because of Russia’s aggression, including the need to boost production of fossil fuels in the short term to address high gas and energy costs, and reiterate the importance of adopting clean energy technologies that break our dependence over the medium-term,” Treasury said.

Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada needs to be straight with Canadians on interest rate hikes: Drummond' Bank of Canada needs to be straight with Canadians on interest rate hikes: Drummond
Bank of Canada needs to be straight with Canadians on interest rate hikes: Drummond

The visit is the first to Canada for Yellen as Treasury secretary. On Tuesday, Yellen will visit the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota to discuss the impact of $20 billion in funding for tribal communities made available in last year’s American Rescue Plan COVID-19 aid legislation.

© 2022 Reuters
Ukraine tagChrystia Freeland tagGas Prices tagUkraine war tagUkraine news taginflation tagCost of Living tagFood Prices tagFuel Prices tagJanet Yellen tagChrystia Freeland Janet Yellen tagFreeland Yellen tagJanet Yellen Chrystia Freeland tagYellen Freeland tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers