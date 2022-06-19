‘Unbelievable’: Vancouver man’s stolen sailboat returned in time for Father’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver family’s homemade sailboat, stolen hours before its maiden voyage, has returned to its maker just in time for Father’s Day.

Duncan McDonald got back from camping with his kids on Sunday to find his wife standing next to the vessel, named ‘Saller Doodad’ by his little ones.

“This is such a ridiculous and amazing story,” McDonald said, fresh off the ferry as the kids gleefully climbed into the green and white boat. “This is unbelievable … It’s such a confluence of things. It’s amazing to see how many people got involved and I’m so grateful.”

View image in full screen Upon its completion, Duncan McDonald’s homemade sailboat had a blue tarp sail and a herringbone bulkhead at the bow. It was stolen overnight on Thurs. June 22, 2022, from his Vancouver home. Courtesy: Duncan McDonald

Story continues below advertisement

The sailboat, 14 feet long and less than 200 pounds, was McDonald’s pandemic project. He started it both to develop his skills and create fond memories with his family.

It was built from fibre glass, plywood, two-by-fours and other salvaged materials, and over many months, has been used as a house and a tea party venue by his children.

He finished it last Thursday, in anticipation of launching it on a Father’s Day weekend trip to Sechelt, but it was stolen overnight from the power pole it was chained to at home near East 25th and Fraser streets.

3:09 Gardening Tips: plants dad will love on Father’s Day Gardening Tips: plants dad will love on Father’s Day

According to Vancouver police, the force’s marine unit recovered the boat on Saturday after it was spotted by some members of the public under the Cambie Bridge. The good Samaritans had seen news coverage of the family’s story, which was widely shared on Facebook.

Story continues below advertisement

“It appears that it may have been abandoned near the shoreline and boarded by some people who attempted to salvage it,” wrote Sgt. Steve Addison in a Sunday statement.

He said no arrests have been made and the theft is still under investigation.

Saller Doodad has a few bumps, bruises and missing parts, but the Vancouver Police Department helped scrub it up in preparation for McDonald’s return.

“We’re just trying to do our best and get it seaworthy and ready for you guys,” said an officer, speaking to McDonald’s wife on the docks.

McDonald said he now owns a “pirate ship” —one that has been stolen, gone on a wild adventure and come back. It needs about 15 hours of work, he estimated, and he now hopes Saller Doodad will make her grand debut in time for his and his wife’s anniversary.

— With files from Grace Ke