‘Nowhere to go’: Fraser River’s rising water puts unhoused people in harm’s way

It wasn’t much, but it was shelter.

Andrew Padvaiskas had built a small log cabin on the east side of a wharf off the Lower Fraser River only to find it flooded this week by the river’s rising water levels.

In the past 48 hours, floodwaters swallowed his bed, leaving him with no other option than to salvage what he could and leave.

“It’s just going to get higher. I’m struggling because I’ve got nowhere to go. It’s quite rough out there,” the Maple Ridge resident told Global News, overlooking the river bank.

The River Forecast Centre has put the Lower Fraser River under a high streamflow advisory, as continued snowmelt and wet weather across the B.C. Interior add to its main stem and tributaries.

The flows are forecast to rise over the next few days, and with “significant mountain snowpack” affecting the Fraser River, remain elevated for up to two weeks.

Padvaiskas said he knew the risks before he built the cabin there — someone warned him — but the banks of the Lower Fraser River felt like “home.” It was one of few places he could exist peacefully, without being chased out of public space, he explained.

“They always run us away from places,” he explained. “I just try to keep to myself, keep the place tidy, and make sure there’s no needles around so kids can’t pick them up.”

Tracy Scott, president and co-founder of the Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society, said Padvaiskas isn’t alone. Many experiencing homelessness in the area prefer to live by the river, believing it to be “safer.”

“There’s a lot of divide and a lot of hate in the town, I guess,” she explained. “No matter where they go uptown, they are stigmatized and lots of times, picked on by what we call vigilantes, or sometimes bylaw, sometimes the police — it depends.”

Once they’re kicked out of a park or off of a bench or sidewalk, Scott said, the homeless have few places to go. The outreach society has been unable to obtain its own building or shelter space.

She estimates about 50 people live by the riverbank, but with spring flooding, many are now “wandering around at night because there’s nowhere for them to go.”

The water levels have risen to an unusually high level, she added, catching many of the bank’s community members off-guard. Metres from the bank, the land is still wet and muddy, meaning tents must be moved closer to town than many are comfortable with.

“They come up to my friend’s house, they come up to my building even, trying to get (people) to dry their blankets for them and dry their clothes for them. They’re soaking wet. They’re freezing,” she said.

Scott lived on the streets for three years and said she knows how quickly hypothermia can set in. The unhoused are in real physical danger, including the risk of drowning, and there aren’t enough shelter beds in Maple Ridge to accommodate all of them, she added.

Scott said she hoped sharing her story, and Padvaiskas’ story, prompted local decision-makers to “show a little compassion.”