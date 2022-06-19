Southeast Saskatchewan under tornado watch, heat and thunderstorm warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued multiple warnings for southeast Saskatchewan Sunday afternoon, citing severe thunderstorms, heat and tornado watches.

“At 3:15 p.m. CST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking severe thunderstorms that are possibly producing multiple tornadoes. Damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall are also possible” Environment Canada said.

“Doppler radar indicates one potential tornado near Kipling, SK and one potential tornado near Calder, SK,” Environment Canada said.

Location included in the warning are Wolseley, Grenfell, Broadview, Kipling, Ocean Man First Nations, Glenavon, Whitewood, Wapella, Moosomin, Fairlight, Wawota and Kenosee Lake.

“Strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and large hail will also accompany any severe thunderstorms that form,” Environment Canada added.

Tornadoes are dangerous and can create life-threatening situations. If threatening weather approaches take cover immediately, especially if you hear a roaring sound, see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, or flying debris.

Residents are advised to seek shelter indoors, ideally in a room on the lowest floor that is away from outside walls and windows such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters and move to a strong building if possible. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

“In addition to the thunderstorm threat Sunday, high heat and tropical humidity will continue for extreme southern Saskatchewan and much of Manitoba,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said.

Environment Canada suggests to keep on top of weather alerts in your area.