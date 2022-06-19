Police search for missing man last seen in New Westminster, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Westminster, B.C., are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a missing 40-year-old man, who “may be associated” with a red van.

Darle Paterson was last seen in the Uptown area around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, the New Westminster Police Department said in a Sunday news release.

“Friends and family are concerned for Darle and would like him found,” said Sgt. Justine Thom in the release. “We’re asking that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Darle to call 911 right away.”

Paterson is described as a white man, about five feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. He has dark hair and a buzz cut.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 604-525-5411.

5:41 Safety for Kids Campaign Safety for Kids Campaign