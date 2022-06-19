Mounties seek missing man last seen in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking public assistance in finding a missing man who was last seen in Surrey, B.C., around 8 a.m. on June 18.

Kenneth Wetherald has not been heard from since he was last spotted in the 13200-block of 96 Avenue. He communicates through sign language and may be wearing an identification bracelet, RCMP said in a Saturday news release.

“Police and family are concerned for his well-being,” police wrote. “He may have been headed to Vancouver or the airport, and is known to use the Skytrain.”

Wetherald is described as a 58-year-old white man who stands just over six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

