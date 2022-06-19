Menu

Canada

Mounties seek missing man last seen in Surrey, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 2:31 pm
Kenneth Wetherald, 58, was last seen on 96 Avenue in Surrey, B.C. around 8 a.m. on Sat. June 18, 2022. He communicates via sign language. View image in full screen
Kenneth Wetherald, 58, was last seen on 96 Avenue in Surrey, B.C. around 8 a.m. on Sat. June 18, 2022. He communicates via sign language. Handout/Surrey RCMP

Police are seeking public assistance in finding a missing man who was last seen in Surrey, B.C., around 8 a.m. on June 18.

Kenneth Wetherald has not been heard from since he was last spotted in the 13200-block of 96 Avenue. He communicates through sign language and may be wearing an identification bracelet, RCMP said in a Saturday news release.

“Police and family are concerned for his well-being,” police wrote. “He may have been headed to Vancouver or the airport, and is known to use the Skytrain.”

Read more: Police seek missing man last seen walking dogs north of Boya Lake, B.C.

Wetherald is described as a 58-year-old white man who stands just over six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

