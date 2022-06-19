Severe thunderstorm, heat warnings issued for Northern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Northern Ontario have been placed under a heat and severe thunderstorm warning by Environment Canada.

Residents in Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Upsala, Quetico and Superior West have been warned to prepare for severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and nickel-sized hail.

“This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 25 kilometres south of Garden Lake to Pardee, moving southeast at 60 km/h,” an update posted on Sunday morning said.

Read more: Forest firefighters redeployed from Northern Ontario to help Ottawa with storm cleanup

Those areas — and several others across the north — have also been warned to brace for sweltering heats on Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologists with Environment Canada are predicting a “two-day heat event” with temperatures between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The heat will drop to around 21 and 24 degrees Monday, Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

However, when heat and humidity are combined, it is expected to feel like 36 to 42 degrees in parts of Northern Ontario over Sunday and Monday.

Read more: Ontario First Nations residents evacuated due to expected spring flooding

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada said.

Heat warnings are in effect for Dryden, Fort Frances, Kenora, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Sandy Lake and Sioux Lookout.