Revive Superfoods products recalled due to possible norovirus contamination

As many as seven smoothies and oats products from Revive Organics Inc. have been recalled due to possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in these items, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said Saturday.

The recalled products include the Açaí Twist Smoothie, Berry Blü Smoothie, Coconut Cream Smoothie, Heart Beet Smoothie, Raspberry and Mango Smoothie, Strawberry Zen Smoothie and Berry Patch Oats.

Since the products have been sold nationally and online, CFIA advises consumers to check if they have the recalled products and if so, to not consume them.

The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation, “which may lead to the recall of other products.”

“If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings,” the agency states on its website.

They are also looking into the removal of recalled products from the marketplace.

Norovirus is a group of contagious viruses that cause vomiting and diarrhea, according to Health Canada.

Infected individuals will usually develop symptoms — diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps — within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure.

Symptoms also include “low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue,” the CFIA says.

“Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects.”

However, the CFIA suggests that people who are sick “should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.”

According to the CFIA, recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Individuals should contact their health-care provider if they suspect that they became sick from consuming a recalled product.

There are currently no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products, CIFA states.