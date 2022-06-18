Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police finds missing senior

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 18, 2022 12:47 pm
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News

UPDATE: Police say the missing person has been found and is safe. 

London, Ont., police are searching for a missing senior.

Police say 73-year-old Wayne Maier was last seen in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road Saturday morning.

Read more: Police search for missing woman known to frequent downtown London, Ont.

He’s described as a white man with tanned skin, around 5’7″ and weighing 160 pounds.

Trending Stories

Police say he was wearing a white muscle shirt, a beige sweater, dark shorts and black Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

