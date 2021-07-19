Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 19 2021 10:21pm
03:21

Seniors feeling left behind by app-only shopping

With more and more consumer interactions done through apps only, many seniors are feeling like they’re missing out because of their challenges dealing with the digital age. Our Consumer Mattters reporter Anne Drewa has that story.

