Firefighters are on the scene of a major blaze in Downtown Hamilton.

Our crews are working at a multiple alarm structure fire at 206 King St. W. Large vacant building well involved. Crews will be on scene for some time. pic.twitter.com/4Jar6GvMsU — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) June 18, 2022

The multiple alarm structure fire involves a large vacant building at King and Caroline Streets.

The Hamilton fire department says heavy smoke has drifted east, and across the mountain, and it is urging residents to keep their windows closed.

Ongoing operations at 206 King St. W. With heavy smoke conditions. We request area residents to stay inside and keep all your windows closed. — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) June 18, 2022

Firefighters are expected to be on the scene for some time.

A fire has destroyed that old supply store at the corner of King & Caroline in #HamOnt. Chief will be updating media at the scene at 10am, I’ll be there. @AM900CHML pic.twitter.com/CsKXOYwJtb — Lisa Polewski (@lisa_polewski) June 18, 2022

Major Fire on now at King and Caroline (NE). Former Ham Store Fixture collapsing King and Caroline closed in the area. Chief just shared wall collapse etc. PLUS tires on fire on a George Street balcony. — Jason Farr (@jasonfarrhamont) June 18, 2022