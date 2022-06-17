Menu

Canada

First phase of Canada’s Greener Home Loan Program launched

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2022 7:04 pm
Click to play video: 'What to know about new federal government ‘greener homes’ grants' What to know about new federal government ‘greener homes’ grants
Global's Ted Chernecki has the details on the federal government's new greener homes grants, and some things to look out for if you're thinking of applying – Jun 8, 2021

Ottawa has launched the first phase of its plan to offer interest-free loans to Canadians planning upgrades that will have a significant impact in reducing their home’s environmental footprint.

The program will provide interest-free loans of up to $40,000 per household to help finance eligible retrofits.

The first phase is open to eligible homeowners who are applying or have an open application to the Canada Greener Homes Grant.

The second phase will begin in early September.

It will expand the eligibility to homeowners who have already received a grant or requested a post-retrofit EnerGuide evaluation, but still have remaining eligible retrofits they are interested in doing, that have not yet started.

The Canada Greener Homes Loan program is an designed to help up to 175,000 eligible homeowners.

