Scott Collegiate, Buckets and Borders unveils basketball court designed by students

There was food, dancing, singing and an all-star slam-dunk competition to celebrate the grand opening of a colorful outdoor basketball court located in Regina’s North Central.

The Wolves Den is the first leg of Project Pick & Roll and is home to students at Scott Collegiate and the Mâmawêyatitân Centre, open for public use.

“Buckets and Borders played a small role in bringing this project together,” said Justin Lee, Buckets and Borders co-founder. “It was really this community that led the project.”

Malaki, a Grade 9 student at Scott Collegiate, was one of the students who helped design the basketball court. He and many others are excited to have a brand new basketball court to occupy their time outside of school hours.

“It’s a blessing to have this court here in our community,” he said. “Basketball is a big part of my life. It keeps me from doing bad things, keeps me away from all the gang activity that goes around in North Central … imagine how many would want to play here now.”

Buckets and Borders is a non-profit organization that not only restores old basketball courts but uses basketball to improve communities. Project Pick & Roll took more than two weeks to complete.

“I was totally inspired by Malaki and the kids,” said Lee. “The blue represents (the school color) … and the orange represents Every Child Matters and the yellow represents bringing people together.”

The Wolves Den was named after the Scott Collegiate Wolves and the project was sponsored through many partners, including FHQ Developments and Mosaic.

