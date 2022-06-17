Menu

Canada

Colton Crowshoe’s family makes plea for tips in unsolved 2014 homicide

By Tracy Nagai Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 6:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Colton Crowshoe’s family makes public plea for tips about unsolved homicide' Colton Crowshoe’s family makes public plea for tips about unsolved homicide
WATCH: Nearly eight years after 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe’s body was pulled from a northeast Calgary retention pond, the case of his death remains unsolved. As Tracy Nagai reports, his family continues to search for answers and believes someone out there has the key to bring them the closure they so desperately need.

Nearly eight years after 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe’s body was pulled from a retention pond in northeast Calgary, his family continues to search for answers.

“He was very compassionate. He was thoughtful and mostly — hilarious,” his cousin Hayley Starlight said.

Crowshoe was last seen not far from his home, leaving a house party in the community of Abbeydale on July 4, 2014. After not hearing from him for a couple of days, his loved ones became increasingly worried.

“He went to a party but never came back and that’s really out of character for him to not check in, to not phone or call,” Starlight explained. “He knew it was important to stay in contact with his dad and suddenly there was silence for two days.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary police not charged but mistakes were made in Colton Crowshoe investigation' Calgary police not charged but mistakes were made in Colton Crowshoe investigation
Calgary police not charged but mistakes were made in Colton Crowshoe investigation – Apr 14, 2017

Read more: ‘I pity you because I know that you’re scared’: Crowshoe family’s message to killers

Crowshoe’s family turned to the police and media for help but Starlight said initially his disappearance was not taken seriously.

“We were scouring fields, looking through abandoned houses, abandoned barns. We were posting his pictures in every district of the city, all on our own.

“For three weeks, there was no help from anybody. The police didn’t help us, the media didn’t help us.”

“What was frustrating was that he only had us, the family. He only had us to look for him.”

Click to play video: 'Aunt of murder victim has strong message to killers' Aunt of murder victim has strong message to killers
Aunt of murder victim has strong message to killers – Jan 23, 2016

On July 24, 2014, Crowshoe’s body was found in a retention pond in northeast Calgary, just days after police started searching for the missing man.

Trending Stories

Read more: Colton Crowshoe’s family frustrated and angry following ASIRT report

Years later, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) gave a scathing review of how the Calgary Police Service (CPS) first handled the case, however no officers were charged following allegations of racism and profiling.

“I can’t tell you the amount of credit I give this family,” said former ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson in a 2017 news conference.

“The difficulty in this case, were (that) many small errors ended up in catastrophic failure to investigate.”

Click to play video: '‘Many small errors ended up to a catastrophic failure’: ASIRT on Colton Crowshoe investigation' ‘Many small errors ended up to a catastrophic failure’: ASIRT on Colton Crowshoe investigation

In the wake of Crowshoe’s death CPS said it made several changes, including adding clearer guidelines for frontline officers and investigators and strengthening policy around communicating with family members of missing people.

These actions were acknowledged by Crowshoe’s family.

“They are making a step forward for change so I feel like there is a positive step forward in the relationship with the police,” Starlight explained.

Read more: Calgary police ‘not cleared of wrongdoing’ in slain teen Colton Crowshoe’s case: ASIRT

Now, as the anniversary of Colton’s death approaches, Calgary police are once again asking for the public’s help to find the person or people responsible.

“No matter how much time has passed since an incident, we remain committed to finding closure for a victim’s family,” said CPS homicide unit Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a news release on Wednesday. “As time passes, allegiances can change and people may recall details they haven’t yet talked to police about.”

“People may assume we are aware of certain details but we encourage anyone who has information to contact us, regardless of how insignificant they think their information is.”

Click to play video: 'Colton Crowshoe’s family frustrated no charges laid following ASIRT report' Colton Crowshoe’s family frustrated no charges laid following ASIRT report
Colton Crowshoe’s family frustrated no charges laid following ASIRT report – Apr 14, 2017

Starlight said she believes, even all these years later, that Crowshoe’s killer will be caught and she and her family will finally have the answers they need.

“Our family is not going to give up. Our family will not give up looking for justice for Colton.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
