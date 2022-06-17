Menu

Comments

Crime

2 males critically injured after being shot, unclear if incidents related: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 11:45 am
Police at the scene of a shooting in north Whitby Friday morning. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a shooting in north Whitby Friday morning. Colin Williamson / Global News

Durham Regional Police say they’re investigating after two victims were shot and suffered critical injuries, though it’s not yet clear if the incidents are related.

In a press release issued Friday morning, police said that at around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to a home on Underwood Drive in north Whitby for a shooting.

A 26-year-old man was found with critical injures and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, the statement said.

He is now reported to be in stable condition.

Several suspects fled in a vehicle, but no descriptions are currently available and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

“Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward or for anyone that may have dash-cam video or surveillance video in the area to contact investigators,” the release said.

“It appears to be an isolated incident at this time and there is no threat to public safety.”

2nd victim walks into hospital with gunshot wound

Police said officers also responded to a local hospital after a male victim walked in after being shot.

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with critical injuries.

Officers said they’re still trying to work out whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

