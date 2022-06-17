Wind warning in effect for Guelph and Wellington, Huron, Perth counties

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Guelph as well as Wellington and Huron counties and the northern portion of Perth County on Friday morning.

The agency says the area could see high winds from around noon until into the evening.

It says the area could see wind gusts of 70 km/h Friday afternoon, which means people should collect and watch for any loose objects that could take flight.

Environment Canada also warns that gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events.

Power outages could result from Friday’s expected high winds, Environment Canada adds.