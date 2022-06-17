Menu

Canada

Wind warning in effect for Guelph and Wellington, Huron, Perth counties

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 10:17 am
The Downtown Guelph sign. View image in full screen
The Downtown Guelph sign. Matt Carty / Global News

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Guelph as well as Wellington and Huron counties and the northern portion of Perth County on Friday morning.

The agency says the area could see high winds from around noon until into the evening.

Read more: Severe thunderstorms led to power outages, flooding across southern Quebec

It says the area could see wind gusts of 70 km/h Friday afternoon, which means people should collect and watch for any loose objects that could take flight.

Trending Stories

Environment Canada also warns that gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events.

Read more: Fatal May storm caused over $720M in insured damage in Ontario: IBC

Story continues below advertisement

Power outages could result from Friday’s expected high winds, Environment Canada adds.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
