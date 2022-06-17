Severe thunderstorms led to power outages, flooding across southern Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Round after round of thunderstorms across southern Quebec led to flooding and left thousands of homes in the dark on Thursday.

Environment Canada reports that 41,000 Hydro-Québec customers were without electricity at the peak of the storm.

A messy mix of heavy rain and high winds swept through Montreal and several other regions for hours, starting in the late afternoon and lasting into the evening.

“Rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres fell in less than three hours in the Greater Montreal area, causing some flooding,” the weather agency said in a statement Friday.

Environment Canada had issued several warnings for regions in the southern half of the province, including tornado watches for some areas.

The weather event was so severe that homes were damaged in some regions, including the community of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac in Deux-Montagnes. The weather agency reports that lightning struck a residence and led to a fire.

The Sainte-Thérèse fire department said the damage was extensive for two homes as a result of the fire, but the situation was under control by the early evening.

— with files from the Canadian Press